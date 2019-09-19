Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Lifted Morningstar (MORN) Stake; Shareholder Calamos Advisors Increased Illumina (ILMN) Holding

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 46.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 30,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 96,512 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.96M, up from 66,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $160.73. About 11,494 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 03/04/2018 – Morningstar Credit Ratings Mall Monitor Finds 2012 Mall-Backed Loans Are Thriving but May Face Incoming Maturity Headwinds; 09/05/2018 – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA CBA.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$83 FROM A$85; RATING ACCUMULATE; 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD; 23/04/2018 – ALUMINA LTD AWC.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$1.60 FROM A$1.15; RATING REDUCE; 09/04/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Nine U.S. Funds; Upgrades Seven Funds; Downgrades Seven Funds in March 2018; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS makes an offer for Viacom — below its $12.5 billion market value; 15/05/2018 – TRADE ME GROUP LTD : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$4.20 FROM A$3.88; RATING HOLD; 09/04/2018 – MORTGAGE CHOICE LTD MOC.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.10 FROM A$2.50; RATING ACCUMULATE; 09/05/2018 – MORNINGSTAR FARMS® MAKES ROOM ON GRILL FOR PLANT PROTEIN WITH S; 19/04/2018 – AUSTRALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD API.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$1.95 FROM A$2.00; RATING ACCUMULATE

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 7,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.15 million, up from 25,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $304.74. About 217,346 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.19 million shares or 3.51% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis holds 0.02% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) or 1,919 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 535 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 182,114 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). The New York-based Force Llc has invested 1.25% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 300,929 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 315,593 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Northern Tru stated it has 190,243 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 1,704 shares. Hanlon owns 4,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Copeland Capital Management Limited accumulated 144,126 shares. Comm Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 99,328 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $25.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Finisar Corp by 273,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Northwestern Corp.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 24,575 shares to 74,425 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Capital Corp (Prn) by 377,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).