Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Cut Its Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stake; Roper Industries (ROP)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) stake by 4.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 18,856 shares as Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)’s stock declined 12.01%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 425,128 shares with $14.90 million value, down from 443,984 last quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 254,607 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES

Roper Industries Inc (ROP) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 282 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 262 reduced and sold stakes in Roper Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 95.10 million shares, down from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Roper Industries Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 22 to 32 for an increase of 10. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 217 Increased: 205 New Position: 77.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,705 shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 0.02% or 462,280 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 696 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 24,583 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 183,119 shares. Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 21,162 shares. Ajo LP owns 0.02% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 84,236 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 503,832 shares. 836,898 were reported by Ashford Cap Management Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 3,039 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Smith Asset Group Inc Limited Partnership invested in 16,366 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aqr Cap Ltd stated it has 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Morgan Stanley has 389,148 shares.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 56,698 shares to 611,231 valued at $95.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) stake by 12,230 shares and now owns 495,329 shares. Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was raised too.

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $29.34 million for 14.54 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.71% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 4.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.76 million for 30.73 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $39.05 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 35.64 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.

