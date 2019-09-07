Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Trimmed Its Sherwin Williams (SHW) Stake as Shares Rose; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lowered Its Holding in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by $557,544

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 21,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 23,310 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617,000, down from 44,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 2.99M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 29/03/2018 – Integration Partners Awarded 2018 Juniper Networks Partner of the Year; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Transformation & IoT to Drive Cybersecurity Spend to $134 Billion Annually by 2022; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M; 22/05/2018 – NexusTours remains at the technological forefront at the Juniper SUMMIT 2018; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 45,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 309,229 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.19 million, down from 355,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $534.74. About 324,258 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt holds 0.29% or 3,412 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,265 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 3.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 54,373 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.13% or 12,503 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,887 shares. 14,220 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. 530 are owned by Susquehanna Intll Group Llp. Oakworth Cap, a Alabama-based fund reported 70 shares. S R Schill And Associates stated it has 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mairs invested in 52,394 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated Inc, Japan-based fund reported 3,205 shares. L And S Advsr Incorporated reported 3,747 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia accumulated 4,909 shares. Valinor Mgmt LP invested 4.34% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Palisade Cap Management Limited Company Nj reported 0.06% stake.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.22 million for 20.66 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 72,613 shares to 84,991 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 36,685 shares to 80,933 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension invested 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 1.53 million shares. Pggm Investments invested in 0.21% or 1.53M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.05% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 119,454 shares. Cambridge Invest Research accumulated 120,704 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ftb Advsr has 594 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Proshare Ltd Liability Company has 152,207 shares. 31,568 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Lc. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 63,986 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% or 123,400 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 375,500 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 171 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc invested in 13,874 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $112.24 million for 18.31 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.