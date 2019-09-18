Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Increased Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Holding By $3.86 Million; Principia Biopharma (PRNB) Shorts Raised By 20.53%

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) had an increase of 20.53% in short interest. PRNB’s SI was 853,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.53% from 707,900 shares previously. With 136,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s short sellers to cover PRNB’s short positions. The SI to Principia Biopharma Inc’s float is 6.69%. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 49,334 shares traded. Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) stake by 510.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP acquired 48,842 shares as Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)’s stock rose 12.70%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 58,418 shares with $4.67M value, up from 9,576 last quarter. Leidos Holdings Inc now has $12.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 309,119 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED

Among 2 analysts covering Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Principia Biopharma has $5500 highest and $45 lowest target. $50’s average target is 43.93% above currents $34.74 stock price. Principia Biopharma had 2 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $832.75 million. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited.

