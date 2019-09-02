Loomis Sayles & Company LP Boosted Holding in Factset Research Systems (FDS) as Shares Rose; Old West Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Tesla Motors (Put) (TSLA) Holding by $68.16 Million

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 244,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 427,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.69M, down from 672,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 9.09 million shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – TESLA 1Q REV. $3.41B, EST. $3.32B; 12/04/2018 – Tesla Withdraws From NTSB Crash Probe Over Autopilot Data Flap; 10/05/2018 – An analyst that Elon Musk cut off during a Tesla earnings call is defending his questions; 17/04/2018 – Elon Musk reportedly raises Tesla Model 3 goal, rips inefficient contractors in internal email; 21/05/2018 – The Register: Tesla inches toward GPL compliance in low gear: Source code forcibly ejected into public; 30/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the group’s critical feedback has been helpful; 23/04/2018 – Venture capitalist Tim Draper says bitcoin will be bigger than his early investments Tesla, Hotmail, and Skype combined; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Supercharging Its Model 3 Means Less Cobalt, More Nickel; 22/05/2018 – MUSK SAYS EVEN IF PHYSICAL UPGRADE IS NEEDED TO FLEET, WILL MAKE SURE ALL MODEL 3’S HAVE AMAZING BRAKING ABILITY AT NO EXPENSE TO CUSTOMERS-TWEET; 11/05/2018 – Tesla said its senior vice president of engineering, Doug Field, is “taking time off to recharge.”

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 20,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736.15 million, up from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Factset Research Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $272.09. About 249,771 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $8.35 TO $8.55; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – NICOLELLI WILL REMAIN WITH FACTSET THROUGH DECEMBER 2018; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 19/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4163 After Retail Sales, From 1.4192 – Factset; 19/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8735 After UK Retail Sales, From 0.8723 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Net $53.1M; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.34 BLN TO $1.36 BLN

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Capital Inc by 193,007 shares to 476,535 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Kemnay Advisory Svcs stated it has 150 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Limited Liability stated it has 1,013 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Corp holds 988 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.13% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 18,803 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ipg Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Birinyi Associates owns 800 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of invested in 0% or 1,405 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Cls Invs Lc stated it has 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 181,364 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,070 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust owns 939 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0.05% or 947,701 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816 worth of stock. The insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt has 2,373 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 340,902 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability holds 59,167 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 54,836 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited owns 358 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.03% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Spinnaker Trust has 0.07% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 2,710 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 59,134 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 173,318 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP owns 2.97 million shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Llc has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 1,849 shares. Invesco accumulated 181,983 shares. Sei Invests Company holds 36,452 shares. Profit Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 14,853 shares or 2.82% of the stock. Moody Comml Bank Division accumulated 238 shares or 0% of the stock.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 36,004 shares to 776,378 shares, valued at $25.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 42,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,119 shares, and cut its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).