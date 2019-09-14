Loomis Sayles & Company LP Raised Its Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Stake by $5.90 Million as Shares Declined; Middleton & Co Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $391,980

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 100,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 814,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.54M, up from 714,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 925,865 shares traded or 16.00% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, up from 24,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,944 shares to 160,456 shares, valued at $13.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,190 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Sony Ends Spider-Man Deal With Disney’s Marvel – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David Associate has invested 1.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greenbrier Partners Capital Mgmt Llc reported 100,000 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.3% or 3,141 shares in its portfolio. Regents Of The University Of California invested 2.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Valicenti Advisory Svcs invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lakeview Cap Prns Lc reported 0.53% stake. Staley Capital Advisers has 20,356 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 5,642 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ami Inv Mgmt Inc reported 27,687 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. 70,033 were reported by Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc. Private Wealth Advsr reported 27,554 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Decatur Cap owns 88,002 shares. Ballentine Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.62% or 648,786 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 74,590 were reported by Tygh Cap Management Inc. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). First Mercantile has 5,076 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Valley Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Fmr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 21,637 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 121,271 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stifel holds 0% or 4,133 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 10,117 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,201 shares or 0% of the stock. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated reported 7,289 shares stake. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na owns 4,125 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Comm Na has 439,814 shares.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media by 2,447 shares to 66,097 shares, valued at $21.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 12,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,771 shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Holding (NYSE:ALSN).

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MMSI, OLED, STOK and WEN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Merit Medical (MMSI) Down 37.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bernstein upgrades Ionis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About Merit Medical Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MMSI) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.