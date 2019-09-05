Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Cut Amedisys (AMED) Stake by $1.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Marshall Wace Llp Upped Holding in Costco Wholesale (COST) as Valuation Rose

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 11,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 217,429 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80M, down from 229,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 132,257 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 717.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 15,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 17,927 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 2,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $297.57. About 1.30 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 143,712 shares to 12,276 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 126,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,337 shares, and cut its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. AMED’s profit will be $28.64 million for 36.83 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.45% negative EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 32,015 shares to 66,233 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) by 82,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy (NYSE:FE).