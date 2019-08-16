Loomis Sayles & Company LP Stake in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Has Upped as Valuation Declined; Marcato Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding in Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW)

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 586.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 72,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 84,991 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 12,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 4.14 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy Vectren in $27b Valued Deal; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vectren Corporation Acquisition; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint agrees to acquire Vectren; 23/04/2018 – Lester Shen: Exclusive: CenterPoint Energy Nears Deal to Acquire Vectren-Sources – The New York Times

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.38M market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 105,458 shares traded or 2.76% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW)

More notable recent Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Craft Brew Alliance Reports Strong Second Quarter Results Led by Robust Acceleration for Kona and Record Beer Gross Margin – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Craft Beer Still Worth Investing In? – Nasdaq” published on January 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Craft Brew Alliance to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Call on March 7, 2019 – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AB InBev (BUD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Premiumization Aids – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. consumer inflation outlook declined as Fed weighed rate cuts – survey – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 141,400 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc reported 52 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.01% or 1.36 million shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Legal And General Pcl invested in 0% or 1,897 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 675,642 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt, California-based fund reported 28,482 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,328 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 10,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Fin Advsrs invested in 290 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 42,025 shares. Perkins Cap Incorporated reported 35,450 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 100,262 shares. 7,626 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 216,500 shares to 956,500 shares, valued at $17.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 429,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Group Inc Llp owns 1.88 million shares. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation holds 571,779 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.23% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Vanguard Group holds 0.07% or 59.43M shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Management holds 0.75% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 1.97M shares. The New York-based Paradigm Asset Co Ltd Company has invested 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Axa accumulated 872,525 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 22,377 shares or 0% of the stock. Svcs Automobile Association has 162,888 shares. Churchill Management holds 575,523 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0.1% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Moreover, Comerica Bankshares has 0.05% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 198,870 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 35,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio.