Loomis Sayles & Company LP Upped Its Eog Resources (EOG) Holding; Last Week Facebook, Inc. (FB) Analysts

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 15.75% above currents $181.68 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. Guggenheim upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. See Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $245.0000 Reinitiate

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $220.0000 240.0000

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $220.0000 230.0000

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $220.0000 230.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $225 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $210 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $235 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $220 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Moffett Nathanson

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Eog Resources Inc (EOG) stake by 4.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP acquired 16,489 shares as Eog Resources Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 397,598 shares with $37.84 million value, up from 381,109 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc now has $41.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71.51. About 1.33 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 68,621 shares to 1,045 valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (IWD) stake by 78,125 shares and now owns 46,188 shares. Wingstop Inc was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $10100 lowest target. $111.38’s average target is 55.75% above currents $71.51 stock price. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Friday, March 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Limited has invested 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America owns 1,672 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 2,140 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 210 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability reported 6,628 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 9,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Edgestream Prns LP holds 0.55% or 39,307 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Company reported 1,092 shares. Boltwood Capital has 0.34% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ls Invest Advsrs has invested 0.6% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Victory Mngmt owns 61,900 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.19% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 265,750 shares. 439 were reported by Lifeplan Gru. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 294 shares.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $518.33 billion. The Company’s solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. It has a 30.73 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others.