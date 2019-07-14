Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Raised Its Holding in Costar Group (CSGP) by $4.26 Million; Icm Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD)

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 9,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,147 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.39 million, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $587.14. About 165,222 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $724.38M market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 239,382 shares traded or 20.07% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Hanger, Inc. (HNGR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Modine: This Automotive Components Stock Is A Good Pick At The Current Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Consider These New ETFs In A Megatrend Search – MarketWatch” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks log worst day in over 2 ½ months as bond market flashes recession warning – MarketWatch” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

