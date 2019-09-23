Loomis Sayles & Company LP Lowered Hologic (HOLX) Position By $314,784; Huber Capital Management Has Lifted Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Holding By $1.62 Million

Huber Capital Management Llc increased Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) stake by 26.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc acquired 146,839 shares as Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR)’s stock rose 24.91%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 696,851 shares with $7.74 million value, up from 550,012 last quarter. Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc now has $1.09B valuation. It closed at $10.97 lastly. It is down 9.61% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Hologic Inc (HOLX) stake by 4.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 6,558 shares as Hologic Inc (HOLX)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 130,475 shares with $6.27 million value, down from 137,033 last quarter. Hologic Inc now has $13.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 1.12M shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down

Among 2 analysts covering Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hologic has $52 highest and $4800 lowest target. $50’s average target is 0.00% above currents $50 stock price. Hologic had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Needham.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Hewlett Packard Enterprise C stake by 160,086 shares to 310,474 valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2. It also upped United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) stake by 8,383 shares and now owns 21,441 shares. Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) was raised too.

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.75 million for 19.23 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Allergan Plc stake by 2,800 shares to 16,500 valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 49,600 shares and now owns 101,100 shares. Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) was reduced too.