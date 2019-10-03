Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Lowered Stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by $527,688; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holder Soroban Capital Partners LP Lowered Position by $31.08 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 409,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.42M, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.34. About 53,309 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 4,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 96,131 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46M, down from 101,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $91.1. About 455,064 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III on Thursday, August 1. Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of stock.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 3,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $27.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 561,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.40M for 17.48 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23 million for 21.69 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 50,907 shares to 425,828 shares, valued at $23.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 74,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).