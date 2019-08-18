Loomis Sayles & Company LP Decreased By $9.32 Million Its Five9 (FIVN) Holding; Gmt Capital Has Boosted Its Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Stake

Gmt Capital Corp increased Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) stake by 49.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gmt Capital Corp acquired 300,453 shares as Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT)’s stock declined 1.35%. The Gmt Capital Corp holds 907,376 shares with $25.04 million value, up from 606,923 last quarter. Makemytrip Limited Mauritius now has $2.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 609,909 shares traded or 121.37% up from the average. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Five9 Inc (FIVN) stake by 21.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 179,238 shares as Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s stock declined 6.80%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 642,436 shares with $33.94M value, down from 821,674 last quarter. Five9 Inc now has $3.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 445,413 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C

More notable recent MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial & Operating Results on July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) CEO Deep Kalra on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MakeMyTrip Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MakeMyTrip Limited Announces Changes in Shareholding between Naspers and Ctrip – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MakeMyTrip Limited Acquires Majority Stake in Quest2Travel.com – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Gmt Capital Corp decreased U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) stake by 104,400 shares to 401,070 valued at $16.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) stake by 726,600 shares and now owns 4.53 million shares. Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) was reduced too.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Five9 Stock Popped Thursday – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Five9 (FIVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Five9 (FIVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: CRUS,SPWR,FIVN,PS – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Under-the-Radar, Fast-Growing Companies for Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 19,650 shares to 325,204 valued at $87.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) stake by 111,778 shares and now owns 584,158 shares. Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Five9 has $7000 highest and $46 lowest target. $59’s average target is -7.15% below currents $63.54 stock price. Five9 had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Roth Capital. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Craig Hallum. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of FIVN in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Needham. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. SunTrust maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Wednesday, February 20. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $60 target. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.