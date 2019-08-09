Loomis Sayles & Company LP Lowered Neogenomics (NEO) Position By $1.05 Million; Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gildan Activewear had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Desjardins Securities given on Friday, February 22. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Hold”. See Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) latest ratings:

21/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $47

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Neogenomics Inc (NEO) stake by 4.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 52,466 shares as Neogenomics Inc (NEO)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 1.08M shares with $22.07M value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Neogenomics Inc now has $2.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 676,085 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30

The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 324,770 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $10.18 billion. It operates in two divisions, Printwear and Branded Apparel. It has a 34.56 P/E ratio. The Printwear segment designs, makes, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 338 are held by Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division. Bard Associate Inc reported 1.23% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd accumulated 18,500 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 33,730 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 132,602 shares. 12,308 are owned by Cambridge Research Advsrs. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 27,944 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 39,879 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 220,722 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 59,088 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ranger Inv LP reported 1.21 million shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp stated it has 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 39,608 shares. Convergence Partners Limited Company reported 8,647 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.