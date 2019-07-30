Loomis Sayles & Company LP Maintains Stake in Ptc (PTC); Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Shareholder Fairview Capital Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $586,942 as Stock Price Declined

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 34,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11 million, down from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 342,123 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 13.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GASLOG BOOSTS QUARTER DIVIDEND TO 15C/SHR, FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 12/03/2018 – GasLog Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier From Samsung Heavy Industries; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Net $42.5M; 21/03/2018 – GasLog: Acquisition Is Expected to Close in the 2Q of 2018; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Newbuild Vessel Scheduled to Deliver in 2Q of 2020; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 19,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 212,924 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.63 million, up from 193,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $69.06. About 1.50 million shares traded or 30.87% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – PTC Introduces New Augmented Reality Capabilities and Spatial Tracking with Creo AR Design Share; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Assetmark Incorporated holds 253 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Select Equity Group Inc LP has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 2.72 million shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank accumulated 22,388 shares. Valinor Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.18M shares. Invest Svcs Of America accumulated 176,921 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 151,001 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,565 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Manchester Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Aviva Plc holds 0.03% or 44,177 shares. Moreover, Deltec Asset Llc has 0.24% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 12,000 shares. Prudential Fincl has 0.02% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Hhr Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 301,265 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. 1,011 were reported by Psagot Invest House Limited.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 36,666 shares to 164,624 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,601 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PTC Inc (PTC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PTC to Announce Fiscal Q3’19 Results on Wednesday, July 24th – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PTC Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Enhances Seamless Connectivity to Industrial Automation Assets – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by GasLog Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of The GasLog Glasgow From GasLog Ltd. For $214 Million – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GasLog Ltd. Announces Special Dividend Of $0.40 Per Common Share And Authorization Of A Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “GasLog Ltd. Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes Due 2022 – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GasLog’s Livanos delivers lively fireside chat at Marine Money – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Partners LP Announces Closing Of The Methane Becki Anne Acquisition From GasLog Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15,970 shares to 474,476 shares, valued at $42.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Mkt (VWOB) by 32,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,790 shares, and has risen its stake in A.