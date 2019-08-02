Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Raised Citigroup (C) Stake by $1.97 Million; Etrade Capital Management Holding in Western Digital (WDC) Has Lowered by $330,720

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 68.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 31,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 78,020 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 46,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.43. About 8.96M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 22/03/2018 – MERLON IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP FOR SALE OF EL FAYUM STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S WILLEM BUITER COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 6,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 12,477 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 19,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 4.36M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,017 shares. Cetera Lc reported 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Avenir reported 153,395 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. 986,636 are held by Donald Smith Inc. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bartlett And owns 244 shares. Masters Ltd holds 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 200,000 shares. Creative Planning has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 210,132 shares. Skba Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hudock Grp Incorporated Lc holds 937 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 154,183 shares. Company Of Oklahoma reported 36,542 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.45% or 457,473 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Estabrook has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Communication Il has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Strs Ohio reported 541,607 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). South Dakota Inv Council holds 677,325 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Llc has invested 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 838 shares. Amica Retiree Medical holds 1,525 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 7,350 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division invested in 0.1% or 73,608 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr accumulated 64,471 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 29 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Eqis Capital Mgmt has 30,418 shares. Amica Mutual Insur reported 13,556 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com reported 142 shares stake.

