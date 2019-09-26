Loomis Sayles & Company LP Increased By $977,094 Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stake; Emclaire Financial (EMCF)’s Sentiment Is 2

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) stake by 5.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP acquired 17,142 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 350,094 shares with $20.28M value, up from 332,952 last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc now has $3.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 425,290 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $503M TO $511M, EST. 67C; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA; 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘

Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 6 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 3 sold and decreased their stakes in Emclaire Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 172,512 shares, down from 173,043 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Emclaire Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

More notable recent Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 27% – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Emclaire Financial Corp’s (NASDAQ:EMCF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:EMCF – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Emclaire Financial Corp Reports 45.0% Increase in Quarterly Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emclaire Financial Corp Announces 3.6% Increase in Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Emclaire Financial Corp for 117,207 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 15,359 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.04% invested in the company for 9,453 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 151 shares.

The stock increased 4.65% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 1,610 shares traded or 0.94% up from the average. Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) has declined 6.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCF News: 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP: PACT TO BUY COMMUNITY FIRST BANCORP,; 23/05/2018 – Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Transaction Is Expected to Be Accretive to Emclaire’s Earnings Per Shr in the First Full Yr of Combined Ops; 25/05/2018 – Emclaire Financial: Transaction Should Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EMCLAIRE’S EPS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF COMBINED OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME CHARGES; 25/04/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP EMCF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.60; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 25/05/2018 – Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Agreement To Acquire Community First Bancorp, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Emclaire Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 DJ Emclaire Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMCF)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $401,434 activity.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial services and products to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $88.71 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. It has a 15.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CSOD shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 51.24 million shares or 2.73% more from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 12,695 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 36,585 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Citadel Advisors holds 0.03% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 40,411 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 770,309 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 0.14% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 3,839 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd. Brinker Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 8,823 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 3,292 shares.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 24,423 shares to 69,794 valued at $19.90M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) stake by 17,992 shares and now owns 51,424 shares. Snap On Tool (NYSE:SNA) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand has $7000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $68.33’s average target is 23.03% above currents $55.54 stock price. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, August 6. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.