Loomis Sayles & Company LP Increased By $442,530 Its Packaging Of America (PKG) Stake; AUMANN AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (AUUMF) SI Decreased By 12.5%

AUMANN AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) had a decrease of 12.5% in short interest. AUUMF’s SI was 4,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.5% from 5,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 49 days are for AUMANN AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:AUUMF)’s short sellers to cover AUUMF’s short positions. It closed at $14.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) stake by 4.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP acquired 4,470 shares as Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 97,537 shares with $9.69 million value, up from 93,067 last quarter. Packaging Corp Of America now has $9.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $101.28. About 863,542 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells systems for the automotive and other industries in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $213.06 million. It operates through E-mobility and Classic divisions. It has a 10.69 P/E ratio. The E-mobility segment designs, makes, and sells machinery and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, railway, and other mobility industries; makes machinery and production lines for the manufacturing of electric vehicles, such as energy storage systems; and offers product support services, such as maintenance, repair, spare part supply, and engineering services.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 34,781 shares to 2,337 valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) stake by 19,093 shares and now owns 379,899 shares. Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) was reduced too.

