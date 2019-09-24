Loomis Sayles & Company LP Holds Holding in Amedisys (AMED); As Intuit (INTU) Shares Rose, Accuvest Global Advisors Cut Position by $672,597

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 11,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 228,573 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.75 million, up from 217,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $135.16. About 41,683 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 61.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 2,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 1,591 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416,000, down from 4,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $268.45. About 309,720 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $171.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 126,935 shares to 156,185 shares, valued at $46.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 23,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirador Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 1,972 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.36% or 46,690 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.35% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Dupont Cap Corp reported 8,056 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 76,721 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc owns 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 21,313 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2.57 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Boston Advsrs accumulated 35,203 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust reported 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 903 were reported by Finemark Comml Bank & Tru. Patten And Patten Tn invested in 0.83% or 29,526 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Co holds 0.23% or 1.64 million shares. Next Financial invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Numerixs Investment holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 6,596 shares.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 32,641 shares to 332,739 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 6,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,740 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Inform Svcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMED shares while 81 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.15 million shares or 1.54% less from 26.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 15,950 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated reported 267,587 shares. 261,108 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Lc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 34,369 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Equity stated it has 17,213 shares. Oppenheimer Communications holds 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) or 1,908 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 84,431 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.03% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company stated it has 12,092 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capital Fund Management accumulated 66,398 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp owns 1.34 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Counsel accumulated 9,240 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 2,914 are held by Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company.

