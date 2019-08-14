Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Trimmed Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Market Value Rose; As Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Stock Rose, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 50.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 291,714 shares traded or 52.45% up from the average. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 21/05/2018 – CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Strata-X Advances Serowe CSG Project; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CSG Sys Intl $350M Sr Scd Debt ‘BBB-‘ (Recov: 1); 08/03/2018 CSG SYSTEMS ENTERED NEW $350M CREDIT AGREEMENT ON MARCH 5; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – CURRENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $201.7M, EST. $198.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – ROVSING A/S ROVS.CO – WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets New Debt Agremeent, Reducing Interest Rate and Increasing Liquidity About $30M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Csg’s B3 Cfr, Downgrades First-lien Debt To B3; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – EXPECTS GROWTH EXPERIENCED DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO CONTINUE IN 2019

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 93.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 34,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 2,337 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 37,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.94. About 3.08M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 507,246 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 235,621 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Ls Investment Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 967 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 17,168 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 304,732 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 121,791 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 368 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Gp reported 329,198 shares stake. Savings Bank Of Mellon accumulated 976,496 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 120 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 30,590 shares. Bogle Mngmt LP De has invested 0.16% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 1.55 million shares. Smith Graham & Co Advsr LP reported 200,202 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 12,800 shares to 47,200 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 30,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.98 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) by 82,912 shares to 84,850 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 11,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV).