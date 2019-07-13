Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Packaging Of America (PKG) by $442,530; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Rose, Keystone Financial Planning Has Cut Holding

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 4,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,537 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, up from 93,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $99.35. About 978,135 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 6,029 shares to 460,448 shares, valued at $23.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 35,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,654 shares, and cut its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 2,904 shares to 4,692 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vang High Div Yld (VYM) by 3,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).