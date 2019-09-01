Loomis Sayles & Company LP Increases Position in Philip Morris International (PM); As Bank Amer (Put) (BAC) Valuation Rose, Cibc World Markets Has Trimmed Its Holding

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (BAC) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 280,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 119,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 23/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – BANK OF AMERICA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SYNDICATE OF LENDERS PROVIDING FINANCING FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY; 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 16/04/2018 – BAC 1Q EQUITIES TRADING REV. EX-DVA $1.52B, EST. $1.18B; 30/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 13% in 2018, BofA Leads

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (PM) by 1425.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 54,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 58,206 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, up from 3,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78M shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 30,253 shares to 48,011 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 1.82M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

