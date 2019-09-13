Loomis Sayles & Company LP Trimmed Its Position in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) by $1.38 Million; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Murphy Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 152,686 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.22 million, down from 155,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.09. About 30.40M shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 39,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% . The institutional investor held 378,065 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58 million, down from 417,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Cathay General Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 9,933 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 10.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) by 5,874 shares to 39,510 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

