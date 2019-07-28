Loomis Sayles & Company LP Raised Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Holding; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Rose, Gruss & Co Has Boosted Holding by $509,600

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 804.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 98,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 12,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 2.42M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 08/03/2018 – McCann Health Promotes Briana Ferrigno to President McCann Global Health; 27/04/2018 – IPG CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH FACEBOOK TO SOLVE SOME PRIVACY ISSUES AFTER RECENT REVELATION OF DATA LEAK – CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Acquires Brazilian Digital Agency Cappuccino, Bolstering Content & Digital Capabilities across Latin America; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 05/04/2018 – Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations; 27/04/2018 – Ad firm lnterpublic’s revenue rises 5 pct; 16/03/2018 – PRWeek Names Weber Shandwick Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 U.S. Awards; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic on Track to Achieve 2018 Financial Targets; 25/04/2018 – Daniel Chu to Join MRM//McCann as Chief Creative Officer of Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba Group: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Budweiser and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) flag Hong Kong dollar oddity – Live Trading News” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Nope, Pinduoduo Isn’t a Bigger E-Commerce Player Than JD.com – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 5,625 shares to 41,875 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 102,519 shares to 20,045 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 171,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 799,362 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. Shares for $199,988 were bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN.

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Interpublic Increases Common Stock Dividend by 12% NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GameStop Doubles-Down on Retail Innovation, Partners with R/GA to Re-Design the Future of the Cultural Gaming Experience – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.