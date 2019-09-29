Loomis Sayles & Company LP Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $996,820 as Stock Value Rose; Aqua America (WTR) Shares Rose While Cwm Upped by $3.94 Million Its Stake

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 5,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 17,541 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, down from 22,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 23/03/2018 – Express India: Apple set to introduce new iPad, education tools in Chicago; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 62.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 96,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 250,344 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36 million, up from 154,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 613,372 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 209,056 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 153,103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,900 were reported by Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Fmr Ltd owns 454,068 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers Comml Bank has 4,957 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage Inc stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Girard invested in 0.09% or 12,065 shares. Tobam invested in 0.01% or 3,531 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). First Manhattan holds 0.08% or 349,380 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Co reported 13,711 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs holds 30,147 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 5,725 were accumulated by Headinvest. 500 are held by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Shine Inv Advisory holds 1,156 shares.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 201,461 shares to 767,879 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 7,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,045 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,968 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 22,969 shares to 467,708 shares, valued at $33.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB) by 14,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).