Loomis Sayles & Company LP Increases Position in Dominion Res Va (D); Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Position Has Increased by Spitfire Capital Llc

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 68,219 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA; 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 105.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 34,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 67,331 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 32,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 539,815 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2018 – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Suggests It’s 35% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altra Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Present at Baird 2018 Global Industrial Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 11,123 shares to 217,076 shares, valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 179,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,436 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

