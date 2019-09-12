Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Lowered Marriott Vacations World (VAC) Stake; Aimz Investment Advisors Has Upped By $349,076 Its Cdk Global (CDK) Stake

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Marriott Vacations World (VAC) stake by 33.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 84,267 shares as Marriott Vacations World (VAC)’s stock declined 3.42%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 167,858 shares with $16.18 million value, down from 252,125 last quarter. Marriott Vacations World now has $4.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $110.03. About 457,977 shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Buying Timeshare Operator ILG For $4.7 Billion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAC); 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Net $36M; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 16/03/2018 – Marriott Vacations Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Adj EPS $1.39

Aimz Investment Advisors Llc increased Cdk Global Inc (CDK) stake by 12.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc acquired 7,124 shares as Cdk Global Inc (CDK)’s stock declined 8.57%. The Aimz Investment Advisors Llc holds 63,079 shares with $3.12 million value, up from 55,955 last quarter. Cdk Global Inc now has $5.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 414,891 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 30/05/2018 – CDK Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 34.78 million shares or 5.83% less from 36.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 2,586 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs owns 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 4,033 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 9,636 shares. Grp has invested 0.04% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has 4,899 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 2,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 4.73 million shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 26,468 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 531,817 shares. Tremblant Capital Gp holds 151,150 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 10,322 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lorber David A has 4,710 shares for 23.2% of their portfolio. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 541,596 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $334,785 activity. WEISZ STEPHEN P bought 4,000 shares worth $334,785.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Raises $250,000 for Local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at the 22nd Annual Caring Classic Charity Golf Tournament – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Hurricane Dorian approaches: Here’s how hurricanes have hurt Georgia companies (Slideshow) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Timeshare sector rallies off M&A buzz – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Marriot Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Marriot Vacations Worldwide has $120 highest and $9800 lowest target. $109’s average target is -0.94% below currents $110.03 stock price. Marriot Vacations Worldwide had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) stake by 3,785 shares to 3,812 valued at $623,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 13,468 shares and now owns 261,887 shares. Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was raised too.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $93.10M for 13.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Relative Strength Alert For CDK Global – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes CDK Global (CDK) a Strong Sell? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDK Global (CDK) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.