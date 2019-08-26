Loomis Sayles & Company LP Upped Its Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Holding; Adams Asset Advisors Holding in Schweitzer (SWM) Boosted as Share Value Rose

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 11,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 995,732 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.82M, up from 984,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $92.51. About 1.08 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 55,274 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 21,663 shares to 87,705 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,657 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech owns 333,818 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. The California-based Crescent Park Mgmt LP has invested 4.57% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 11,328 shares. Capstone Financial Advsrs Inc reported 3,336 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 19,885 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Ci Invs Inc stated it has 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Spectrum Inc reported 25 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 389,372 shares. 35,750 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 1.02M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Carroll Associate Incorporated accumulated 0% or 238 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 186,530 shares. Round Table Service Limited Liability Co invested 0.08% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 154,490 shares.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 500,000 shares to 6.29 million shares, valued at $416.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,401 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 6,699 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.02% or 11,600 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0% or 9,830 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 23,194 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 10,402 shares. Invesco Limited holds 672,949 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 415,016 shares. 24,789 were accumulated by Comerica Bancshares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt holds 58,938 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 1.70M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.03% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 7,118 shares or 0% of all its holdings.