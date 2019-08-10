Loomis Sayles & Company LP Cut Post Holdings (POST) Position By $2.11 Million; 6 Analysts Covering Dermira, Inc. (DERM)

Among 7 analysts covering Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Dermira had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of DERM in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. Needham maintained Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) rating on Monday, March 25. Needham has “Buy” rating and $22 target. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was initiated by Leerink Swann with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. See Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mizuho New Target: $17.0000 14.0000

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Post Holdings Inc (POST) stake by 7.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 19,324 shares as Post Holdings Inc (POST)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 242,069 shares with $26.48M value, down from 261,393 last quarter. Post Holdings Inc now has $7.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $97.72. About 508,947 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) stake by 380,808 shares to 381,316 valued at $11.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Texas Roadhouse Inc Class A (NASDAQ:TXRH) stake by 44,652 shares and now owns 244,677 shares. Pdc Energy Inc Cvt was raised too.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Post Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:POST) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nypost.com with their article: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Analysts Think About Square’s Post-Earnings Prospects – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GE’s stock falls again, extends post-earnings loss streak to 5 sessions – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,941 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 6,893 are held by First Mercantile Tru. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Cambridge Advisors holds 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 2,677 shares. Convergence Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Stephens Ar holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 13,975 shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Tn invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 2,150 shares. Route One Inv Co Limited Partnership has 5.92 million shares for 15.47% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Duquesne Family Office Ltd invested in 0.65% or 204,000 shares. Pacific Inv Mngmt reported 10,373 shares stake.

The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 784,281 shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss/Shr $1.42; 30/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA IS NOT CURRENTLY MARKETED IN CHINA; 05/03/2018 – #2 — Watch out below: Dermira axes acne drug after a catastrophic PhIII failure $DERM; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 OTHER REV. ABOUT $39M; 05/03/2018 Dermira Trading Activity Surges to More Than 250 Times Average; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Dermira to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 24, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Dermira, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 2,928 shares. The California-based Aperio Gp Lc has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). American International Group invested in 22,203 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Daiwa Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 269 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). 20,000 were reported by Birchview L P. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 1,419 shares stake. Jane Street Group Inc Llc reported 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Tiaa Cref Management Lc stated it has 75,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 2.59 million shares. Sei Investments accumulated 42,076 shares. C Ww Wide Grp Inc A S accumulated 0.06% or 324,884 shares. Element Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM).

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dermira (DERM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Dermira, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DERM) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Dermira (DERM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dermira, Inc. (DERM) CEO Tom Wiggans on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $502.70 million. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia.