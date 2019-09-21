Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Lifted Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Martin Currie LTD Has Trimmed Position

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 91.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 51,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,039 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $873,000, down from 56,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47M shares traded or 24.10% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 3718.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 33,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 34,479 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, up from 903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $119.8. About 1.62M shares traded or 34.88% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 132,759 shares. Moreover, Saturna Cap has 1.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stifel Fincl reported 630,834 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn accumulated 153,449 shares or 3.69% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement invested in 118,022 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd, New York-based fund reported 18,876 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Robecosam Ag accumulated 0.41% or 56,400 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 12,305 shares. Foster & Motley reported 10,707 shares stake. Nordea Mngmt Ab accumulated 340,347 shares. Buckingham Mgmt holds 0.04% or 1,281 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Shelter Mutual Insur invested in 27,640 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 348,393 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 78,611 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $46.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 27,071 shares to 288,128 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America 7.250 Cvt Pfd by 29,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% or 14,241 shares in its portfolio. Chem Bankshares holds 0.29% or 21,320 shares. 75,362 are owned by Franklin. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 58,171 shares. Conning Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd invested in 0% or 14,950 shares. 10,712 are held by Gulf Bankshares (Uk). 22,757 are owned by Spectrum Management Gp Inc. Alberta Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 11,300 shares. Bank Of America De has invested 0.09% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.88% or 94,029 shares. 5,440 are held by Lee Danner And Bass. Stone Ridge Asset Limited holds 0.03% or 3,932 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Greenleaf Tru reported 1,861 shares stake.