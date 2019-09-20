Lonnel Coats, an Insider in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX), Purchased 50000 shares of the Company; Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Had 1 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $125.50’s average target is -3.55% below currents $130.12 stock price. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. See Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) latest ratings:

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, gas and oil, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $73.20 billion. The Company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. It has a 12.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 2.70M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Worry About Caterpillar Inc.'s (NYSE:CAT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Caterpillar: Thoughts On The 5-Day $10/Share Rally – Seeking Alpha" published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha" on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "Is Caterpillar Stock Still a Buy After Its 18% Surge? – Motley Fool" published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Caterpillar and Deere Stocks Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool" with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold Caterpillar Inc. shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandler Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Girard Prtnrs has 0.18% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 7,580 shares. Northstar accumulated 3,198 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc holds 13,032 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.55% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 589,153 shares. Hudock Ltd Liability reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Novare Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 6,188 shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt holds 1.38% or 68,765 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 853,461 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan & accumulated 13,267 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Highvista Strategies stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Scotia Capital Inc owns 0.08% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 46,889 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,581 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,700 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has $34 highest and $300 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 313.04% above currents $3.45 stock price. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 30. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Wedbush.

The stock decreased 9.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 5.36 million shares traded or 153.64% up from the average. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has declined 89.07% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LXRX News: 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXRX); 25/04/2018 – LEXICON RELOCATION BUYS UK-BASED STERLING MOBILITY; 22/05/2018 – FDA to review Zynquista™ (sotagliflozin) as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Regulatory Submissions for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 04/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of New XERMELO® (Telotristat Ethyl) Data in Clinical Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 22/05/2018 – Sanofi FDA to Review Zynquista(TM) (sotagliflozin) as Potential Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes; 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS FILINGS SUBMITTED FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN

In a legal form that was filled with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission, it was exposed that the President and CEO of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc Lonnel Coats, an insider in spotlight, made a stock market trade for 50,000 shares of the Pinksheet-listed company, having a market value of $155,000 USD using an average price per share of $3.1 USD. This is not his first insider trade, in the last month, he purchased another 90,000 shares worth $210,432 USD. Now, he has in hand 227,539 shares or roughly 0.21% of the Company’s market capitalization.

More notable recent Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Lexicon Pharma up as CEO buys shares – Seeking Alpha" on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Yahoo Finance" published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "LXRX Options Trading Takes Off During Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance" on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Lexicon (LXRX) Settles With Sanofi for $260M, Shares Rally – Nasdaq" published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Hereâ€™s Why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Rose 18% Today – Motley Fool" with publication date: September 16, 2019.