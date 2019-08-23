Longwood Capital Partners Trimmed Its Veracyte (VCYT) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holder Karpus Management Has Cut Its Stake by $941,208 as Shares Were Volatile

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 381,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, down from 442,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 142,805 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 20,657 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 152,200 shares to 206,000 shares, valued at $10.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intll Gru stated it has 18,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital holds 163,090 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.8% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 17,109 shares in its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.05% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). State Street Corp stated it has 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Morgan Stanley reported 45,705 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 6,132 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 253,918 shares. American Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 146,490 shares. Tpg Gp Holdings (Sbs) Advsr Incorporated owns 809,918 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 446,684 shares. Moreover, Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 354,814 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 40,551 shares in its portfolio.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiberius Acq Corp by 199,522 shares to 291,522 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kayne Anderson Midstream/Ene (KMF) by 521,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Clym Infl Sec In (WIA).