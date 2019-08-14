Longwood Capital Partners Trimmed Its Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Position; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered First Bancorp P R (FBP) Position

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased First Bancorp P R (FBP) stake by 34.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 600,825 shares as First Bancorp P R (FBP)’s stock declined 4.01%. The Stieven Capital Advisors Lp holds 1.13M shares with $12.90 million value, down from 1.73M last quarter. First Bancorp P R now has $2.04B valuation. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 792,285 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 02/04/2018 – First Bancorp PR Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) stake by 89.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Longwood Capital Partners Llc holds 41,667 shares with $231,000 value, down from 387,167 last quarter. Chembio Diagnostics Inc now has $99.25M valuation. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 26,345 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS

More notable recent First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Bancorp (FBP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Bancorp (FBP) CEO Aurelio AlemÃ¡n on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is First Bancorp (FBP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BofA: Buy First Bancorp Ahead Of Puerto Rican Economic Recovery – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 84,136 shares. 28,200 were accumulated by Numerixs Tech. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 1.09M shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 22,999 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 165,967 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 8.18M shares stake. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt stated it has 264,600 shares. Signaturefd stated it has 8,462 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 53,864 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Gp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.47M for 11.74 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 161,000 shares to 869,110 valued at $21.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) stake by 312,980 shares and now owns 494,463 shares. Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was raised too.