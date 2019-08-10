Longwood Capital Partners Trimmed Amarin Plc (AMRN) Position by $7.00 Million; Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Lifted Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holding by $1.95 Million

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.14% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 1.18 million shares traded or 40.43% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 437,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 17.07% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 28.44M shares traded or 236.67% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity. Haqq Christopher sold $538,736 worth of stock.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Proshare Advsr Lc invested in 20,240 shares or 0% of the stock. International Grp has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 255,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baupost Limited Company Ma invested in 2.13% or 6.38 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 9,115 shares. Birchview Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Principal Financial Group Inc Inc Inc stated it has 12,585 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Artal Group Sa, a Luxembourg-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 3.48M shares. Charles Schwab Inc stated it has 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). California-based Redmile Gru Limited Company has invested 5.25% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Art Ltd Liability Company reported 6,025 shares stake.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 10,500 shares to 63,500 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $439,525 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) reported 9,322 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 2,500 shares. Illinois-based Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). The California-based Crosspoint Cap Strategies Limited Liability has invested 2.86% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Td Asset owns 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 214,768 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Johnson Financial Grp Inc holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp owns 36,061 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Management Ltd has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 1,750 shares. Kings Point Mgmt holds 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) or 750 shares. Invesco invested in 560,041 shares or 0% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Lc accumulated 62,331 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.17% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Barclays Pcl holds 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) or 337,125 shares.