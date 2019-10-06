Longwood Capital Partners Stake in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Has Cut by $7.83 Million; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lifted Holding in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) by $1.68 Million

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 79.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 602,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 158,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 760,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 153,324 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 807.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 80,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 89,918 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, up from 9,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.59M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global Equity (EXG) by 40,469 shares to 194 shares, valued at $70,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares International Select Dividend Etf (IDV) by 11,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,413 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sprott holds 60,150 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Lc owns 45,477 shares. Edgar Lomax Comm Va owns 926,202 shares or 4.83% of their US portfolio. Davis R M accumulated 437,691 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company invested in 1.57% or 93,218 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 44,374 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.24% or 884,063 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,638 shares stake. 5,362 were accumulated by Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Atwood & Palmer holds 33,243 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Albion Fin Group Ut has 21,065 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability holds 150,932 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Advsr stated it has 177,015 shares. Private Com Na owns 81,795 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

