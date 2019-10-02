Longwood Capital Partners Position in Veracyte (VCYT) Has Upped by $2.80 Million; Lakeview Capital Partners Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered by $373,198

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc sold 2,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, down from 23,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 10.32 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 481,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.73M, up from 381,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 236,055 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $395,681 activity.

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Pumped Up, Eiger Exults On Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Biohaven Slips On Stock Sale – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Veracyte Receives Final Medicare Coverage Policy for Envisia Genomic Classifier – Business Wire” published on March 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Veracyte Unveils Next-Generation Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for Improved Lung Cancer Diagnosis – Business Wire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold VCYT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 40.52% more from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acuta Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 4.88% or 481,500 shares. Quantbot LP reported 1,100 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 1.92M shares. Qs Lc invested 0.03% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 28,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 8,358 shares. National Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 260,230 shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.01% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Oberweis Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 28,800 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc holds 19,730 shares. Bamco New York reported 0.08% stake. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University holds 0.05% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Goldman Sachs Inc owns 724,379 shares. Birchview Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 30,767 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GSK CEO up for Microsoft board – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Could See Multiple Expansion On Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.