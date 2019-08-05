Longwood Capital Partners Position in Veracyte (VCYT) Has Cut by $1.53 Million as Shares Rose; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Blackrock Com (BLK) by $670,817

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 381,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, down from 442,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.92. About 595,034 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 11,409 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 12,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $15.93 during the last trading session, reaching $432.29. About 271,311 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 16/03/2018 – Aviva chief ‘s board seat at BlackRock sparks investor ire; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Reports $55 Billion in Long-Term Net Inflows; 20/05/2018 – BLACKROCK:HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Holding(s) in Company; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Add Three Executives as Independent Directors; 03/04/2018 – NOKIAN TYRES SAYS BLACKROCK HOLDING FELL BELOW 5% TO 4.77%; 06/03/2018 – SINGAPORE’S TEMASEK TEM.UL , SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND ALSO SHOW INTEREST IN IPO; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Deshler to Lead Carleton College’s $800 Million Fund; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Result of AGM; 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Research Update

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.67 million activity.

