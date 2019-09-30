Longwood Capital Partners Lifted Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stake; Lincluden Management LTD Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 52.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.71% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.91. About 1.28 million shares traded or 165.76% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 14,573 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 17,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $169.2. About 1.82 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark National Bank And Tru invested 1.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lifeplan accumulated 0.03% or 304 shares. 1.08 million were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Colony Grp Limited Co owns 0.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 13,565 shares. Hendley And holds 3.16% or 38,600 shares. Fort Washington Inc Oh stated it has 173,927 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested in 0.14% or 20,689 shares. Rockland Trust reported 2,338 shares. First Western Mngmt accumulated 1,567 shares or 3.64% of the stock. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 200 shares. Rbf Ltd stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct holds 25,143 shares. Montgomery Inv accumulated 0.33% or 4,300 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company holds 0.37% or 2.55M shares. Motco holds 35,717 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “11 Dividend Hikes From September Too Large to Ignore – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 29,465 shares to 481,385 shares, valued at $37.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 67,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.04 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0.02% or 25,907 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,422 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 58,123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public holds 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 33,897 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 18,900 shares. J Goldman And Lp accumulated 0.16% or 22,655 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 408,935 shares. Sio Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.36% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Creative Planning reported 3,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rock Springs Management Limited Partnership, a Maryland-based fund reported 202,500 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 27,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.