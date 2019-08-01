Longwood Capital Partners Increases Stake in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB); Arrow Financial Continues to Hold Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 177,616 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 42,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 17.44 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grubhub (GRUB) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,140 shares to 6,842 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,101 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

