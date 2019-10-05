Longwood Capital Partners Increases Position in Insmed (INSM); Kbc Group Nv Has Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $3.02 Million

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Insmed Inc (INSM) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 65,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The institutional investor held 435,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.15 million, up from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Insmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 1.31M shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM); 14/03/2018 Biopharmaceutical Veteran Joins CURE Pharmaceutical to Lead Manufacturing; 10/04/2018 – Insmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Insmed: Actively Preparing for Potential Pdt Launch of ALIS in 4Q 2018; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 12,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 480,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.32 million, up from 468,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 154,100 were reported by Swiss Savings Bank. Consonance Capital Mngmt Lp has 1.71M shares. 490,072 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc. Wolverine Asset Llc holds 0% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Qs Invsts Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Northern has 978,451 shares. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 57,212 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moore Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0.03% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 7.06M shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp accumulated 638,590 shares or 0% of the stock. United Services Automobile Association invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership reported 6,200 shares.

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Merck In Breast Cancer Study, Arrowhead to Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index, Ocular’s Glaucoma Trial Fails – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Insmed Fell Hard Today – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Insmed Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insmed Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 23,390 shares to 338,511 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 24,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,159 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “Challenges Abound For This Healthcare ETF – ETF Trends” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UnitedHealth Group: Fantastic Total Return And Growing Income – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow falls nearly 150 points on losses for shares of UnitedHealth, Walt Disney – MarketWatch” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “5 Companies Boosting Earnings – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.