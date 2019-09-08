Longwood Capital Partners Increases Holding in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB); Reik & Co Has Cut Its Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Stake by $1.31 Million

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 3.32M shares traded or 144.56% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 101,787 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB)

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 61,000 shares to 381,500 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in April – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Assembly Biosciences Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Development Veteran Steven J. Knox Joins Assembly Biosciences as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “G-III Apparel leads consumer gainers; Church & Dwight and REV Group among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation Against Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Church & Dwight: A Solid Firm With Strong Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Church & Dwight Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC – Business Wire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.