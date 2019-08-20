Longwood Capital Partners Holds Position in Immunomedics (IMMU); Gorman (GRC) Shareholder Mutual Of America Capital Management Raised Position

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gorman (GRC) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 14,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 172,654 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, up from 158,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gorman for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $792.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 7,962 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 1.46M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. $66,750 worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was bought by BALL BRYAN.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 75,000 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $28.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.40M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 35,026 shares. 40,125 are owned by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. Macquarie Gru invested 0.03% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.09% or 13,097 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 73,471 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). 100,819 are owned by Fil Limited. Smith Asset Management Gru Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Raymond James Associate has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Frontier Capital Limited Co holds 1.09 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 21,350 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corporation invested in 10,044 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 424,208 shares. Ghost Tree Ltd invested in 4.16% or 800,000 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $45,323 activity.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 74,158 shares to 40,919 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,721 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT).

