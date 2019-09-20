Longwood Capital Partners Holds Holding in Insmed (INSM); As Estee Lauder Cos Com (EL) Stock Rose, Winslow Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $825,330

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Insmed Inc (INSM) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 65,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The institutional investor held 435,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.15 million, up from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Insmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 1.09M shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Research and Development Expenses $30.1M; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 29/03/2018 – Insmed Sees 6-Mo Priority Review, NDA Being Reviewed by Division of Anti-Infective Products; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED BY MAC; 02/05/2018 – Insmed Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc Com (EL) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 4,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 68,992 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63M, down from 73,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $191.91. About 2.05 million shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 73,261 shares or 0% of the stock. American Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Td Asset Mngmt reported 127,346 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 9,005 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 710,339 shares. Hillsdale Inv Inc owns 28,900 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nomura stated it has 186,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 51,800 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Qs Invsts Llc has invested 0.02% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Rafferty Asset Limited Com invested 0.06% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 747,266 shares stake.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. Another trade for 2.00 million shares valued at $392.00M was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

