Longwood Capital Partners Holding in Veracyte (VCYT) Has Increased by $2.80 Million; Mirador Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Ross Stores (ROST) Stake by $359,370

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 3,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 4,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411,000, down from 7,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $108.02. About 770,779 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 481,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.73M, up from 381,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 551,031 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $350.88 million for 27.84 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,398 shares to 7,175 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 39,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,037 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

