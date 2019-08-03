Longwood Capital Partners Holding in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Has Boosted as Share Value Declined; D R Horton (DHI) Holder Rafferty Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 146,142 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 14,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 65,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 79,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 4.78M shares traded or 28.96% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 4,800 shares to 30,643 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 350,000 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.