Longwood Capital Partners Has Upped Its Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holding by $798,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Parnassus Investments Upped Its Holding in Hologic (HOLX) as Shares Rose

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 20.15% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 1.50M shares traded or 481.89% up from the average. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 100,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 15.64M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757.00 million, up from 15.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 1.58 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 27/03/2018 – Hologic Says FDA Approves New Innovations on Its 3Dimensions Mammography System; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 25/04/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 206,489 shares to 7.68M shares, valued at $341.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.88M shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 350,000 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

