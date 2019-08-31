Longwood Capital Partners Has Upped Holding in Immunomedics (IMMU) by $1.90 Million; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Position by $378,480

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 1.33 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 51.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 2,325 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 4,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 970,652 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,961 shares to 101,746 shares, valued at $11.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,825 are held by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. 4,495 were accumulated by Highland Limited Liability Company. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nuwave Management Lc accumulated 15 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 37,670 shares. Gulf International State Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.11% or 40,288 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,325 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 96,388 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.27% or 82,097 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.09% stake. Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Massachusetts Fin Svcs Co Ma has 0.18% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2.75 million shares. Waddell & Reed Inc invested in 0.05% or 133,870 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Lc invested in 2.04 million shares. Frontier Capital Management Communications Lc accumulated 1.09M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 532 shares. 3,127 were accumulated by Advisory Ser Ltd Llc. Jasper Ridge Prns Lp has 10,924 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 8,606 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 1.15M shares. Avoro Llc accumulated 14.71% or 17.71M shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma invested in 469,880 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 14,302 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Dafna Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by BALL BRYAN, worth $66,750.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 61,000 shares to 381,500 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.