Longwood Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holding by $7.83 Million; Riverhead Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 44.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 2,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 9,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48 million, up from 6,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $312.18. About 72,035 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 22/05/2018 – Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded Large Business Subcontractor of the Year; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY); 24/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N – TELEDYNE E2V AWARDED SECOND PHASE OF EUR 42 MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CUSTOM IMAGE SENSORS FOR ESA PLATO MISSION; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 79.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 602,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 158,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 760,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 110,986 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 20,482 shares to 51,412 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,612 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp/The (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold TDY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 29.59 million shares or 1.96% more from 29.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.04% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 495,862 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs accumulated 16,630 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Zacks Investment reported 11,225 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Psagot Investment House Ltd reported 292 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 279 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.32% or 6,249 shares in its portfolio. Ajo LP reported 263,217 shares stake. 330 are owned by Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Daiwa Securities Group has 13,965 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies stated it has 300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.16% or 14,605 shares. 5,554 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 189,235 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Want To Invest In Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Teledyne Completes Acquisition of Scientific Imaging Businesses of Roper Technologies – Business Wire” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Genie Nano-CXP Cameras offer Unprecedented Speed and High Resolution – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Reports Acquisition of Gas and Flame Detection Business from 3M Co. (MMM) for $230M – StreetInsider.com” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teledyne Imaging’s latest industrial vision solutions featured at Automate 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $281.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 334,000 shares to 671,500 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 55,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Argenx Se.

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Development Veteran Steven J. Knox Joins Assembly Biosciences as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Assembly Biosciences Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Selling Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 EPS, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.