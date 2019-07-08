Longwood Capital Partners Has Trimmed Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Holding by $1.73 Million as Stock Rose; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Market Value Declined While Saba Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 10,719 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 42,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.57 million, up from 152,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $231.03. About 2.86M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Tesla’s Quarterly Earnings Results in Real Time; 09/05/2018 – Pension-Fund Adviser Urges No Votes Against Three on Tesla Board; 04/04/2018 – Tesla is the auto manufacturer most vulnerable in the event of a U.S. trade war with China; 17/04/2018 – TESLA SWITCHES TO 24/7 SHIFTS TO PUSH MODEL 3 OUTPUT: JALOPNIK; 17/05/2018 – Tesla May Require $10B in Funding by 2020, Says Goldman Sachs (Video); 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Tesla shareholders just handed Elon Musk an eye-popping pay package; 09/04/2018 – US transportation safety agency chairman and Tesla’s Elon Musk discuss fatal ‘autopilot’ Tesla crash; 23/04/2018 – Teslarati: Tesla rumored as next IONITY partner to augment Supercharger network; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Is Still Expecting Tesla To Raise About $2 Billion In Capital This Year — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler investors want electric road map in CEO’s swan song

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Analysts await Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $13.90 million activity. Straubel Jeffrey B also sold $4.40M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. The insider Musk Elon bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00 million. Gracias Antonio J. also sold $5.84M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, January 16. Shares for $305,420 were sold by Guillen Jerome M.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 65,054 shares to 525,184 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 1.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H stated it has 1,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 227 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Gru has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 86,024 are held by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Gamble Jones Counsel, a California-based fund reported 755 shares. Drw Ltd owns 2,118 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jasper Ridge Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Mariner Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 441 were accumulated by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co. Tiedemann Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cwm Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,485 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 60 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).