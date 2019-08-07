Longwood Capital Partners Has Raised By $1.90 Million Its Immunomedics (IMMU) Stake; Fred Alger Management Has Decreased Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Position

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) stake by 35.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 602,585 shares as Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)’s stock rose 28.76%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 1.08 million shares with $129.09M value, down from 1.69M last quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc now has $10.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $142.26. About 874,204 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aim; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 04/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $131 FROM $96; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – IF ALL DEVELOPMENT-RELATED MILESTONE PAYMENTS ARE MET, CO TO MAKE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $45 MLN OVER AN ABOUT TWO-YEAR EVALUATION PERIOD; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA MAKES UPFRONT PAYMENT $60M

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longwood Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)’s stock declined 1.34%. The Longwood Capital Partners Llc holds 500,000 shares with $9.61M value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Immunomedics Inc now has $2.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 1.43 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU)

Among 5 analysts covering Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Immunomedics had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, February 25. The stock of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, March 4.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $43.69 million activity. $18.74 million worth of stock was bought by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC on Monday, June 3. 5,000 shares valued at $66,750 were bought by BALL BRYAN on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). B Riley Wealth holds 0.13% or 40,125 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.09 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 204,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 303,327 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 271,929 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 1.57M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Acuta Limited Liability Company owns 4.57% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 500,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 8,606 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De reported 1.35M shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 2.04 million shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital Inc has 0.04% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 13,097 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Com holds 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) or 15,945 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 73,471 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources invested in 717,605 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Utd Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 11,215 shares. Moreover, Columbus Circle Investors has 1.19% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 699 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.01% or 2,297 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability reported 13,179 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Co stated it has 10.96M shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 3 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 39,126 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Ltd Company owns 992,371 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited reported 0.12% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Putnam Invests Llc reported 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 68,581 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics had 33 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) rating on Friday, February 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $217 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Janney Capital maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.